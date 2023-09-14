Rugby World Cup continues with France facing Uruguay on TSN, TSN+

The 2023 Rugby World Cup continues Thursday with hosts France taking on Uruguay in Group A action from Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

France comes into the match looking to build on a 27-13 win over New Zealand in the tournament's opening game. The hosts are second in the Group A standings behind Italy, who picked up a bonus point by scoring more than three tries (seven) in their dominant opener against Namibia.

Uruguay are set for their first contest of the tournament, receiving the early bye with each of the four groups containing five teams.

Uruguay enter the tournament sitting 17th in the world rugby rankings. They are ahead of only Namibia in Group A, who entered ranked 21st.

France are ranked third in the world and picked up a win in what on paper should be their toughest match of the group round against New Zealand, who ranked fourth. Currently atop the group, Italy is ranked 13th.

New Zealand will face Namibia on Friday (3pm ET/Noon PT on TSN, TSN+) in the day's only game before the tournament continues with triple-headers on both Saturday and Sunday.

