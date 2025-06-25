Canada rugby coach Stephen Meehan has called 42 players into camp in Edmonton ahead of July test matches against Belgium and Spain.

Meehan, an Australian, was named coach in December, succeeding Kingsley Jones, who stepped down after seven years on the job.

Meehan, who officially started in April, makes his coaching debut with the 24th-ranked Canadian men against No. 22 Belgium on July 12 and No. 17 Spain on July 18, with both games at Edmonton’s Clarke Stadium.

The final roster of 32 will be announced in early July

“Players and staff alike are really eager to get on the pitch and get the season started, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with this squad in Edmonton," Meehan said in a statement. "This time together will be extremely valuable as we make our final selections for the July tests and build a strong foundation as we strive towards Rugby World Cup qualification later this year.

"We have invited a mix of experienced players and new talent and are looking forward to seeing what they each bring to camp."

After the July tests, the Canadians begin Pacific Nations Cup play Aug. 22 in Calgary against the 15th-ranked U.S. before facing No. 13 Japan on Aug. 30 in Sendai.

The Pacific Nations Cup playoffs start Sept. 14 in Denver, with the finals set for Sept. 20 in Salt Lake City.

The six-team tournament, which also includes No. 9 Fiji, No. 14 Samoa and No. 19 Tonga, represents Canada's first opportunity to qualify for the 2027 World Cup. The Canadian men missed out on the 2023 tournament for the first time.

Meehan had previously named a 59-man long list, featuring 20 players who were uncapped in 15s. The new list features 14 uncapped players, including Jamie Armstrong, Morgan Di Nardo, Kyle Tremblay and Ethan Turner, who are capped in sevens play but not 15s.

The Canadian players are scheduled to arrive in Edmonton on Friday with camp starting Saturday.

The exceptions are seven members of the New England Free Jacks, who look to win a third-straight Major League Rugby title on Saturday when they take on the Houston SaberCats at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I.

The Free Jack players will then join the Canada camp. New England rallied to edge the Chicago Hounds 21-20 in the MLR Eastern Conference final on Saturday.

Chicago's Lucas Rumball, Matt Owuru, Jason Higgins and brothers Mason and Noah Flesch all made the Canada camp roster.

The Canada squad also includes Evan Olmstead, a 34-year-old forward who last played for Canada at the 2019 World Cup. The six-foot-five 247-pounder is currently playing for SU Agen in France's second tier.

Olmstead was born in Canada but moved to Australia when he was three.

There is also a place for Edmonton forward Kaden Duguid, the older brother of former Canadian international Tyler Duguid, who has switched international allegiance to France where he plays his club rugby.

Tyler Duguid started for France 'A' in a 26-24 win over England 'A' on Saturday at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium.

Uncles John and Luke Tait both represented Canada and played professionally in Europe. John Tait, formerly the Canadian women's sevens coach, is B.C. Rugby's technical director.

Meehan will be assisted by defence coach Phil Mack and restart and breakdown coach Anthony Mathison.

Canada Training Camp Roster (x denotes uncapped player, y- denotes capped in sevens but not 15s)

Forwards

Andrew Quattrin, Holland Landing, Ont., New England Free Jacks (MLR); x-Austin Creighton, Edmonton, James Bay AA; x-Caleb Ashworth, Crowborough, Harlequins FC (England); Calixto Martinez, White Rock, B.C., Old Glory DC (MLR); Callum Botchar, Vancouver, NOLA Gold (MLR); Cole Keith, Sussex N.B., New England Free Jacks (MLR); Dewald Kotze, Edmonton, Seattle Seawolves (MLR); Donald Carson, Tsawwassen, B.C., Britannia Lions; x-Emerson Prior, Brockville, Ont., Utah Warriors (MLR); Evan Olmstead, Vancouver, SU Agen (France); Foster Dewitt, Courtenay, B.C., New England Free Jacks (MLR); x-Griffin Phillipson, Ballymoney, Northern Ireland, City of Armagh RFC (Northern Ireland); Izzak Kelly, White Rock, B.C., Capilano RFC; James Stockwood, Bowmanville, Ont., Oshawa Vikings; x-Jeffrey Young, Toronto, Toronto Nomads; Kaden Duguid, Edmonton, NOLA Gold (MLR); x-Karl Hunger, Beaconsfield, Que., Pacific Pride; Kyle Steeves, Winnipeg, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Lucas Rumball, Toronto, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Mason Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Chicago Hounds (MLR); Matt Heaton, Godmanchester, Que., RFC LA (MLR); Matthew Oworu, Calgary, Chicago Hounds (MLR); Piers Von Dadelszen, Vancouver, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Siôn Parry, Cardiff, Wales, Ebbw Vale RFC (Wales); Tyler Matchem, Pictou County, N.S., NOLA Gold (MLR).

Backs

Ben LeSage, Calgary, New England Free Jacks (MLR); Brock Gallagher, Edmonton, Seattle Seawolves (MLR); Cooper Coats, Halifax, NOLA Gold (MLR); y-Ethan Turner, Maple Ridge, B.C., Kalinga Black Tigers (India); Isaac Olson, Vernon, B.C., New England Free Jacks (MLR); x-Jamie Armstrong, Ottawa, University of Ottawa; Jason Higgins, Cork, Ireland, Chicago Hounds (MLR); x-Josh McIndoe, Victoria, Greerton Marist Rugby Club (New Zealand); y-Kyle Tremblay, White Rock, B.C., Pacific Pride; x-Luke Toroca, Nadi, Fiji, Langley Rugby Club; x-Maddox MacLean, Brisbane, Australia, Souths Rugby Club Brisbane (Australia); y-Morgan Di Nardo, Toronto, University of Victoria; Nic Benn, Caves Beach, Australia, Utah Warriors (MLR); Noah Flesch, Cobourg, Ont., Chicago Hounds (MLR); Peter Nelson, Dungannon, Northern Ireland, Dungannon RFC (Northern Ireland) x-Stephen Webb, Toronto, UBC; Talon McMullin, White Rock, B.C., UBC.

Head Coach: Stephen Meehan.

Assistant Coaches: Phil Mack, Anthony Mathison.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025