Canada rugby sevens captain Piper Logan will miss the rest of the HSBC SVNS season after tearing the posterior and medial cruciate ligaments in her knee on the weekend in Vancouver

The 23-year-old from Calgary was hurt when she fell awkwardly in a collision early in Canada's 34-12 loss to New Zealand on Saturday in the Cup quarterfinal at the HSBC SVNS Vancouver.

"I’ve torn my PCL and MCL over the weekend," Logan said in a social media post. "Thank you to those who reached out to support, and an even bigger thanks to those who’ve carried all my belongings, held doors, filled plates of food and helped me in and out showers for the last few days.

"That’s the end of my 24/25 (HSBC SVNS) season but I know I’m in good hands and I’m ready for the journey ahead. I'm proud of my team for the resilience and grit they’ve continued to show all season long. Being witness to their personal journeys with injury shows me that rehab is just as much about mental growth as it is about physical healing. Their confidence gives me comfort knowing I’ll find that for myself again too."

Logan joins Canada 15s captain Sophie de Goede on the sidelines. De Goede, a finalist for World Rugby's Women's Player of the Year in 2022, is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that kept her from the Paris Olympics.

The Canadian women finished seventh in Vancouver and are sixth in the HSBC SVNS standings after four events.

The next stop is March 28-30 in Hong Kong. The circuit then shifts to Singapore before wrapping up May 3-4 in Carson, Calif.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2025