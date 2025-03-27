Canada's men's rugby team returns to Edmonton in July for two matches

The city of Edmonton will play host to two international rugby matches this July, with Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team set to play Belgium and Spain at the 4,500 seat capacity Clarke Stadium, the original home of the CFL’s Edmonton Elks.

The return of international rugby to Alberta will see Canada kick off against Belgium on Saturday, July 12 at 5:00pm MT, followed by a match-up with Spain on Friday, July 18 at 7:00pm MT. This will mark the first time international test match rugby has been contested in the province since 2018.

These matches will serve as preparation for Canada for the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, which will kick off with the team taking on the USA on home soil in August, Canada’s first opportunity to earn direct qualification for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup. Further details on the Pacific Nations Cup will be announced shortly.

Canada’s match in Edmonton against the 22nd world ranked Belgium, who just booked a spot in this fall’s Rugby World Cup Final Qualification Tournament, will be the fourth-ever meeting between the two nations. Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team last played and beat the Belgians 45-0 in Halifax in July 2022. This will also mark the first match for Steve Meehan as the Canadian team’s new Head Coach, with both games an important opportunity for players to impress as the program prepares for Rugby World Cup qualification.

This will be the third time in the last four years that Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team has met Spain, having played them in Villajoyosa in November 2023 and in Ottawa in July 2022. Canada will be looking for their first win over the 16th world ranked Spanish team, which qualified for the Rugby World Cup in February by reaching the Rugby Europe Men’s Championship semi-finals, since 2017.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us this summer and I can’t wait to rip into it with the boys. I know guys are in their different team environments working hard so we can put our best foot forward when we get back together,” said Lucas Rumball, captain of Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team in a statement. “It’s great to have met Steve Meehan in person and over team calls. He is challenging the players to engage with each other on a technical, tactical side of rugby and help push each other on the physical side of the game.

"He’s put pressure on us to be our best self and player come the summer tests. This will help us be in a good space for the games in July and the upcoming Rugby World Cup qualification. Having had some of my earliest caps and provincial rugby in Alberta, I can’t wait to get back there. The fans are passionate and always give us a bit of extra push to get the job done. It’s a great rugby community and we definitely need their support for the upcoming games. Looking forward to playing in front of a packed house.”

"Explore Edmonton is excited to work alongside Rugby Canada to bring international rugby back to Edmonton, host world-class athletes and international fans in our city, and show the world Edmonton’s passion for sport,” said Traci Bednard, President and CEO of Explore Edmonton. “Major sporting events bring vibrancy to Edmonton, enrich our community, and bolster the economy. It’s great to partner with the City of Edmonton to put Edmonton on the global rugby stage.”

"Edmonton is excited to welcome the Rugby Canada men’s international test matches to Clarke Stadium," says Edmonton's Deputy Mayor Karen Principe in a statement. “It’s an exciting opportunity for us to host the athletes, coaches and fans, and to showcase Edmonton’s world-class sports and cultural scene. We recognize the importance of international events like this to our city in economic benefit, sport enhancement and global image.”

"Rugby Alberta is incredibly excited to be hosting not one, but two senior men’s national team fixtures this July in our province,” said Chris Cooke, President of Rugby Alberta in a statement. “The rugby community in Alberta is incredibly passionate and I can’t wait to see two sell-out crowds at Clarke Stadium in Edmonton cheering the squad on. Rugby Alberta looks forward to partnering with Rugby Canada, the Edmonton Rugby Union, the Calgary Rugby Union and all individual rugby clubs across our province to make these events a success. Let’s show the world how much noise an Alberta crowd can make on July 12 and 18!”

Rugby Canada would like to thank Explore Edmonton and the City of Edmonton for their support in bringing international rugby back to Alberta.

Tickets, which will start at $40, will go on sale in April, with the rugby community in Alberta being offered the opportunity to fundraise for their clubs via purchasing groups tickets, details of which will be distributed to clubs shortly.

Further details, including information on how to buy tickets and TSN broadcast specifics will be announced shortly. To be amongst the first to know about tickets going on sale for Canada’s matches in Edmonton, please fill out this form.