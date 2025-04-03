Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team roster named for HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger

The 12 players that will represent Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team in the final round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger have been announced by Head Coach Sean White.

Henryk Reyman Municipal Stadium in Krakow, Poland, will host the third and final stop of the Sevens Challenger over April 11 to 12. Following this tournament, the four teams with the most cumulative points gained across the three rounds will qualify for the HSBC SVNS Play Off in Los Angeles over May 3 to 4. Canada is at the top of the men’s standings going into Krakow with 34 points.

This tournament will see Alex Russell captain the team, with the roster including nine players who competed in the first two rounds in Cape Town, where Canada finished second and third. This includes the team’s leading try scorers, Kyle Tremblay (5 tries), Jamie Armstrong (4 tries), and Morgan Di Nardo (4 tries).

Three players are set to make their international sevens debut. The Pacific Pride’s Rhys James and James Thiel competed in the men’s invitational tournament held alongside HSBC SVNS Vancouver in February, while Kainoa Lloyd brings his experience from 24 caps with Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team.

“We certainly are not resting on where we stand in the table and came away from Cape Town with some key areas where we wanted to make significant improvements,” said Sean White. “All that being said, our results over the previous tournaments have put us in a great position where we control our destiny for LA. Debuting three new players shows the level of competition within our wider training group. Players all over the country, from club to university, have been working hard to make the most of their opportunities at camp. In our decentralized One Squad training model, we rely on relationships with coaches, schools and professors. It has been massive for us to have the support of players’ educational institutions, and we thank each of them for their support of our national team members.”

More information on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger, including full schedules and updated scores, can be found here.

SCHEDULE

Friday April 11

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team vs Madagascar

1:06am PT / 4:06am ET

Watch live on TSN+

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team vs Japan

4:36am PT / 7:36am ET

Watch live on TSN+

Canada’s Men’s Sevens Team vs Portugal

7:44am PT / 10:44am ET

Watch live on TSN+

Saturday April 12

Semi-finals and finals

Times and opponents TBD

Watch live on TSN+

CANADA’S MEN’S SEVENS TEAM

1. Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) - UBC Okanagan / Pacific Pride2. James Thiel (Abbotsford, BC) - Abbotsford RFC / Pacific Pride3. Ethan Turner (Maple Ridge, BC) - Burnaby Lake Rugby Club5. Alex Russell (Bracebridge, ON) - McGill University13. Brenden Black (Oakville, ON) - Oakville Crusaders / Guelph University15. Ethan Hager (Brantford, ON) - Brantford Harlequins / Castaway Wanderers18. Morgan Di Nardo (Toronto, ON) - Toronto City Rugby / University of Victoria20. Jamie Armstrong (Ottawa, ON) - Ottawa Irish / University of Ottawa22. Kyle Tremblay (White Rock, BC) - Pacific Pride / Bayside RFC23. Thomas Isherwood (Okotoks, AB) - Foothills Lions RFC / Westshore RFC30. Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) - Mississagua Blues / James Bay AA64. Elias Hancock (Ottawa, ON) - Bytown Blues / University of Ottawa