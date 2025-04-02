Canada's women's rugby team to play two fixtures in South Africa

Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team will play two fixtures against the Springbok Women in South Africa this July as part of their preparation for the Rugby World Cup.

The first of the two matches will take place July 5 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, with Canada and the Springbok Women then facing off on July 12 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Both matches will coincide with the opening two weekends of the Castle Lager Incoming Series, with Canada taking to the pitch to play South Africa ahead of international men’s matches between the Springboks and Italy.

Canada last played South Africa in March 2023, winning 66-7 in Spain ahead of the 2023 Pacific Four Series.

“These matches in South Africa will play an important role in our preparation ahead of the Rugby World Cup,” said Kevin Rouet, Head Coach of Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team. “Playing the Springbok Women will give us two very physical and exciting matches that will give us a good indication as to where we stand in our preparation as we get closer to our first Rugby World Cup match in August. We are greatly looking forward to our time as a squad in Pretoria and Port Elizabeth.”

Before heading to South Africa, Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team will kick off the 2025 season next month in Kansas City for the Pacific Four Series, which will see them also travel to New Zealand and Australia in May.

Additional match announcements for Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team will be made shortly.

CANADA’S WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM 2025 SCHEDULE

Canada vs USA (Pacific Four Series)

CPKC Stadium – Kansas City, MO

May 2, 2025 at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET (7:30pm local time)

Canada vs New Zealand (Pacific Four Series)

Apollo Projects Stadium – Christchurch, New Zealand

May 16 at 8:35pm PT / 11:35pm ET (May 17 at 3:35pm local time)

Canada vs Australia (Pacific Four Series)

Suncorp Stadium – Brisbane, Australia

May 22 at 11:55pm PT / May 23 at 2:55am ET (May 23 at 4:55pm local time)

Canada vs South Africa

Loftus Versfeld Stadium – Pretoria, South Africa

July 5 (kick-off time TBA)

Canada vs South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium – Gqeberha, South Africa

July 12 (kick-off time TBA)

Canada vs Fiji (Rugby World Cup)

York Community Stadium – York, England

August 23 at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET (5:30pm local time)

Canada vs Wales (Rugby World Cup)

Salford Community Stadium – Manchester, England

August 30 at 4:00am PT / 7:00am ET (12:00pm local time)

Canada vs Scotland (Rugby World Cup)

Sandy Park – Exeter, England

September 6 at 4:00am PT / 7:00am ET (12:00pm local time)