Canada women look forward to challenge of New Zealand in Pacific Four Series rugby

After a somewhat laboured 26-14 win over the ninth-ranked United States in its first outing of the year, No. 2 Canada faces a stiffer test Friday against No. 3 New Zealand in Pacific Four Series women's rugby play in Christchurch.

Canada won last year's Pacific Four Series with its first-ever victory over New Zealand, defeating the defending World Cup champion Black Ferns 22-19 in Christchurch. Friday's rematch is at the same venue, Apollo Projects Stadium.

Canada coach Kevin Rouet calls the matchup "a great test," albeit one early in his team's season.

"Because it comes at the right time," the French-born coach said. "Beating New Zealand last year was very new for us … If we are able to do the same (Saturday) and beat them, that means we're going in the right direction. And if we don't, that's also not the end of the year because the end of the year is the World Cup.

"We want to win for sure, but no matter what we know we're at the beginning of the season."

New Zealand defeated No. 6 Australia 38-12 in its tournament opener last Saturday in Newcastle, Australia.

The Canadian women had lost all 17 previous meetings with the Black Ferns, with 10 of those defeats by 27 points or more.

Canada captain Alex Tessier, who shifts to inside centre with Claire Gallagher coming in at fly half, called last year's win over New Zealand "a massive step forward."

"Now we're excited again to measure ourselves against them," she added. "To be challenge and to challenge them, because that's where we are now. I think we will challenge them a lot.

"It's huge to play a big team now in our (World Cup) preparation. We need those high-pressure games."

The Pacific Four Series marks the Canadian women's first time together this year ahead of the World Cup, which runs Aug. 22 to Sept. 27 in England. Canada has been drawn in Pool B with No. 7 Scotland, No. 10 Wales and No. 16 Fiji.

Canada goes into Saturday's game with a lineup reinforced by players from the sevens side that finished third at the HSBC SVNS World Championship.

"It's a strong group for sure. It's a good team … I think we're going to be way better than (in the U.S. game)," said Rouet. "Practice-wise, we can see it. But after that it's about delivering on the pitch."

Rouet has made seven changes, three in the forwards and four in the backs.

Front-rowers Emily Tuttosi and DaLeaka Menin and lock Courtney O'Donnell slot into the forward pack while Gallagher, Alysha Corrigan, Florence Symonds and Asia Hogan-Rochester joins the backs.

Hogan-Rochester, Symonds, Corrigan and Olivia Apps, who starts on the bench, rejoin the team after helping Canada finish third at the HSBC SVNS World Championships earlier this month in Carson, Calif.

Canada will be without tighthead prop Alex Ellis, who suffered an injury in training.

"We'll see what that means for her in the long-term over the year but it's a big one," Rouet said of the injury.

New Zealand veteran Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, who has more than 250 career tries on the HSBC SVNS circuit, starts on the wing in her first international 15s game since the World Cup final.

The 33-year-old speedster is two tries away from reaching 200 points, which would make her only the third Black Fern to reach the milestone.

Woodman-Wickliffe, prop Amy Rule and No. 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u are the only changes from the team that beat Australia.

“Last Saturday was a great stepping-stone towards where we want to be, and we look forward to seeing how we build off that this week against a quality Canadian side," said Allan Bunting, the Black Ferns director of performance. "We are excited to play our first test at home."

New Zealand has gone 4-3-0 since the last Pacific Four Series with two losses to England and one to England.

The May 2 victory over the U.S. was the first for the Canadians since the WXV 1 tournament in October that finished with a 21-12 loss to No. 1 England in Vancouver.

"It was not our best performance," Rouet said of the U.S. win.

New Zealand went 1-2-0 at the WXV, losing to No. 1 England (49-31) and No. 5 Ireland (29-27) and beating No. 4 France 39-14.

American Kat Roche will referee Friday's test. Australia hosts the U.S. in Canberra on Saturday.

Canada closes out the tournament against Australia at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on May 23. That same day, New Zealand plays the U.S. in Auckland.

A win Saturday and New Zealand will replace Canada in second place in the rankings. New Zealand would remain third even if they lose.

Canada has an 11-5-0 record since losing 36-0 to France in the third-place game at the World Cup in November 2022. Four of those losses were to England, with the other to New Zealand.

Canada went 5-1-0 in 2024.

Canada Roster

Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Goats; Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Exeter Chiefs (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., ASM Romagnat (France); Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Club de rugby de Quebec; Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Claire Gallagher, Caledon, Ont., Leicester Tigers (England); Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, Saracens (England); Alexandra Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Florence Symonds, Vancouver, UBC; Asia Hogan-Rochester, Toronto, Westshore RFC; Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England);

Replacements

Gillian Boag, Calgary, Gloucester-Hartpury (England); McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Rori Wood, Sooke, B.C., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Caroline Crossley, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Chiefs Manawa (New Zealand); Fancy Bermudez, Edmonton, Saracens (England).

New Zealand

Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Alana Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt.), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant (co-capt.), Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i Sylvia Brunt, Amy du Plessis, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Braxton Sorensen-McGee.

Replacements

Atlanta Lolohea, Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu, Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Mererangi Paul.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025