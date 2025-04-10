Canada women to face Ireland in Belfast in final warmup ahead of Rugby World Cup

Canada's women will play Ireland in Belfast on Aug. 9 in their final test match before this summer's Rugby World Cup in England.

Canada, ranked second in the world, defeated No. 5 Ireland 21-8 the last time they met, during the 2024 WXV 1 tournament in Langley, B.C.

"This match against Ireland will give us one final opportunity to fine-tune our game as we prepare for the Rugby World Cup,” Canada coach Kevin Rouet said in a statement. "Ireland gave us a tough test last year when we faced them during WXV 1 so I expect them to be a great opponent for our final test as a team before beginning our World Cup journey."

Canada kicks off its 2025 season next month in Kansas City when it opens defence of its Pacific Four Series title against the eighth-ranked U.S. before travelling to the Southern Hemisphere to face No. 3 New Zealand and No. 6 Australia.

---

CANADA’S WOMEN’S RUGBY TEAM 2025 SCHEDULE

Pacific Four Series (all times ET)

May 2: Canada vs. U.S., 8:30 p.m. at Kansas City.

May 16: Canada vs. New Zealand, 11:35 p.m. at Christchurch, New Zealand

May 23: Canada vs. Australia, 2:55 a.m. at Brisbane, Australia

World Cup Warmups

July 5: Canada vs. South Africa, TBD, at Pretoria, South Africa.

July 12: Canada vs. South Africa, TBD, at Gqeberha, South Africa.

Aug. 9: Canada vs. Ireland, TBD at Belfast.

Rugby World Cup

Aug. 23, Canada vs. Fiji, 12:30 p.m. at York Community Stadium, York, England.

Aug. 30: Canada vs. Wales, 7 a.m. at Salford Community Stadium, Manchester, England.

Sept. 6: Canada vs. Scotland, 7 a.m. at Sandy Park, Exeter, England.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2025.