Canadian rugby sevens men win three straight at Challenger Series event in Poland

KRAKOW - Trips to Trinidad, South Africa and Poland have paid off for the Canadian men's rugby sevens team, which is now one tournament away from regaining its core status on the elite HSBC SVNS circuit.

Canada, which finished last in the 12-team HSBC SVNS circuit last year, was relegated from the top tier after a 22-14 loss to Spain in a promotion/relegation playoff last June.

The Canadian men are headed back to that promotion/relegation playoff, this time May 3-4 in Carson, Calif.

Canada posted wins over Madagascar, Japan and Portugal on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the third and final stop on World Rugby's second-tier Challenger Series. And in so doing, they assured themselves of at least a top-four finish on the season, which guarantees a place in the promotion/relegation playoff.

The top four Challenger Series teams after the Poland event will battle the bottom four teams from the HSBC SVNS to decide four spots in next season's HSBC SVNS field.

Canada defeated Madagascar 29-24 before downing Japan 40-10 and Portugal 17-10 in pool play Friday.

Germany and Portugal have also booked their tickets to the men's promotion/relegation event, as have the Argentina, Kenya and South Africa women.

The Canadian men arrived in Poland atop the Challenge Series standings after finishing second and third in the first two events, both in Cape Town. Germany was second, followed by Portugal, Chile and Samoa.

Canada finished runner-up in the opening round, beaten 33-7 by Chile in the final. The Canadians were third in the second round, defeating Japan 28-15 in the consolation final.

The Canada men won the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens in November, blanking host Trinidad and Tobago 38-0 in the final, to qualify for the Challenger Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.