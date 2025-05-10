Canadian under-20 women's rugby team downs Ireland in first of two-match series

DUBLIN - The Canadian under-20 women's rugby team ran in four tries en route to a 26-15 win over Ireland on Saturday.

Ava Ference, Amber Edgerton, Fiona Day and Ivy Poetker scored tries for Canada while Brooke Roddham kicked two conversions and Charlotte Hilton added one. Canada led 7-5 at the half at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

The two teams meet again next Saturday.

Roddham is one of eight players on the Canadian squad who helped the UBC Thunderbirds to their first U Sports women’s rugby title last fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2025