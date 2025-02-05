Canadian women's under-20 rugby team to play two games against Ireland in May

Canada's under-20 women's rugby team will face its Irish counterpart in Dublin in May.

The May 10 and 17 games at the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) High Performance Centre will mark the first time that the two countries have met in under-20 women’s competition, with Ireland having launched its youth program in 2023.

“Last summer’s U20 women’s tour to Wales was a valuable experience for our next generation of rugby players in Canada, and we look to build upon that this year in Ireland,” Canada under-20 coach Dean Murten said in a statement.

“With these two matches, our aim is to present players with an elite competition experience that demonstrates what it takes to represent Canada at the highest levels while also supporting players in their ongoing training and development. It is an exciting year for Canadian women’s rugby, and we look forward to continuing to build up the future of our sport."

Canada's senior women's side, currently ranked second in the world, looks to impress at the Rugby World Cup that runs Aug. 22 to Sept.. 27 in England.

The Canadian under-20 women won the inaugural Transatlantic Quad Series last summer by defeating Wales (53-17), the U.S. (23-10) and England (36-33).

The Canadian women’s U20 program officially relaunched in the summer of 2023 with games against the U.S. and Wales in Ottawa, held in conjunction with the 2023 Pacific Four Series.

Rugby Canada also announced that it is scrapping under-18 camps in the east and west this year, Instead coaches Jenn Russell (U18 women’s east) and Chelsea Ross (U18 women’s west) will visit the provinces "to assist with talent identification and development work."

The east and west development camps will return in 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025