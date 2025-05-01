Canadian women take on the U.S. as they start their journey toward Rugby World Cup

The Canadian women open defence of their Pacific Four Series title against the U.S. in Kansas City on Friday, the first step on their journey to the Rugby World Cup in England this summer.

The American test is the first for the second-ranked Canadians since the WXV 1 tournament in October that finished with a 21-12 loss to No. 1 England in Vancouver. And Canada coach Kevin Rouet finds himself in a bit of a balancing act, with some players away with the sevens side at the HSBC SVNS season finale in California this weekend and others not having played since their club season ended earlier this year.

Canada's 23-woman matchday roster for the U.S game includes 12 players from that England game, with seven starting Friday.

Rouet has had time with his players at a camp in Chula Vista, Calif., ahead of the game against the ninth-ranked Americans. They held a scrimmage against Japan and a joint set-piece training session with the Americans.

He has opted to look at some new talent against the U.S., while still fielding a strong squad. Reinforcements are planned for the remaining two Pacific Four Series games.

"It's just the beginning of the season for us," Rouet said Thursday. "So we know we won't be perfect. We know we want to push some players, to just showcase (them) … to just see if they could be ready for the World Cup."

"Some of them have not played a rugby game for the past 2 1/2 months," added the French-born coach. "So I think we need to have high standards, but know where we are. It's pre-season for us … We are 10 days in."

After the U.S. game, the Canadians head to the Southern Hemisphere to continue tournament play against No. 3 New Zealand on May 16 in Christchurch and No. 6 Australia on May 23 in Brisbane.

Canada won last year's Pacific Four Series with its first-ever victory over New Zealand, defeating the defending World Cup champion Black Ferns 22-19 last May in Christchurch. The Canadian women had lost all 17 previous meetings with New Zealand, with 10 of those defeats by 27 points or more.

Rouet will bolster his squad with Alysha Corrigan, Asia Hogan-Rochester, Florence Symonds, Mahalia Robinson and Olivia Apps from the sevens team for the New Zealand and Australia tests.

In July, the Canadian women head to South Africa for games against the 12th-ranked Springbok women July 5 in Pretoria and on July 12 in Gqeberha. Canada will play No. 5 Ireland on Aug. 9 in Belfast in its final World Cup tune-up.

Rouet will take a 32-woman roster to the World Cup, which runs Aug. 22 to Sept. 27.

Canada has been drawn in Pool B with No. 7 Scotland, No. 10 Wales and No. 16 Fiji at the expanded 16-country showcase. The Americans will play in Pool A alongside England, No. 6 Australia and No. 14 Samoa.

Canada's two major injury absences for the Pacific Four Series are captain Sophie de Goede (knee) and Pam Buisa (wrist). The hope is that both will be back for the South Africa tour.

Canada has won the last nine meetings with the U.S. and scored 50 points in each of the last two meetings, including a 50-7 victory at last year’s Pacific Four Series. The Canadians have outscored the Americans 311-104 since a 20-18 loss in July 2019 in Chula Vista, Calif.

Canada's matchday 23 features 14 players who play their club rugby in England, four in France and one in New Zealand.

Lock Rachel Smith, a three-time Canada West all-star and 2024 U-Sports Rugby 15s Player of the Year with UBC, is set to earn her first cap for Canada. Prop Rori Wood, who earned her first cap for Canada against Ireland last fall, makes her first Canada start.

Since losing 36-0 to France in the third-place game at the Rugby World Cup in November 2022, Canada has gone 10-5-0. Four of those losses have been to England, with the other to New Zealand.

Canada went 5-1-0 in 2024.

American prop Hope Rogers is set to earn her 52nd cap Friday, breaking the U.S. all-time women's record held by Jamie Burke for over a decade. Rogers, who made her debut against France in 2013, tied the record last Saturday in the Americans' 39-33 loss to No. 11 Japan in Los Angeles.

Rogers, 32, will see some familiar faces in Canadian colours.

Fellow front-rowers Emily Tuttosi, Mikiela Nelson and DaLeaka Menin, among the Canadian replacements Friday, and starting centre Taylor Perry are her teammates with England's Exeter Chiefs.

"Since we train against each other in Exeter, little things will happen like 'I knew she was going to do that' or she knows what I will do," Menin said with a smile.

Canada Lineup

Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Guelph Goats; Gillian Boag, Calgary, Gloucester-Hartpury (England); Rori Wood, Sooke, B.C., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Rachel Smith, South Surrey, B.C., UBC; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., ASM Romagnat (France); Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Club de rugby de Quebec; Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Alexandra Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Krissy Scurfield, Canmore, Alta., Loughborough Lightning (England); Taylor Perry, Oakville, Ont., Exeter Chiefs (England); Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Chiefs Manawa (New Zealand); Fancy Bermudez, Edmonton, Saracens (England); Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Replacements

Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Exeter Chiefs (England); Mikiela Nelson, North Vancouver, B.C., Exeter Chiefs (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Julia Omokhuale, Calgary, Alta., Leicester Tigers (England); Sarah-Maude Lachance, Victoriaville, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Claire Gallagher, Caledon, Ont., Leicester Tigers (England).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025