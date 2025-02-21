VANCOUVER - It's been a year of accomplishments for rugby star Charity Williams.

There's the silver medal she captured with the Canadian women's sevens squad at the Paris Olympics in July. Then came a U Sports national championship with the University of British Columbia in November.

Williams added yet another important marker Friday, scoring her 100th career try as Canada downed Brazil 26-19 in its opening game of the HSBC SVNS stop in Vancouver.

“That’s quite the milestone for me," she said. "I'm really proud of myself for being in the game for as long as I have."

The 28-year-old back from Toronto was playing her first game with Canada's sevens squad since the Olympics, but wasted little time in marking the feat.

Williams collected the ball from captain Piper Logan and darted in to touch in the first minute. She celebrated by forming her hands into a heart and holding them up to the hometown crowd.

“I was definitely happy," she said. "Obviously, I would have wanted to finish the season last season, go into the Olympics with that 100th try. Ending the season on 99 was kind of a tough pill to swallow.

"But I'm just really happy to be able to get the job done, especially to do it at home.”

The 100-try milestone had the three-time Olympian — she also won bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio — reflecting on her long career.

“It definitely brings me back to the very beginning, when I was I guess 16 or 17 … Literally feels like a lifetime ago. I was a baby," Williams said. "Back then I had no idea what was in store for me. And to look back and see that I've been here for over a decade, I'm just really grateful.”

Williams is more than just an offensive force for the Canadian crew, said Logan.

"She is one of those kinds of teammates that will do absolutely anything for the team, on and off the field. She is so dedicated, she puts her whole heart and soul into this," the captain said. "And you see that on the field the way that she plays with a smile on her face and just expressing herself.

"She's been such a good example for the rest of the girls coming into this squad. And I think we're really fortunate to still have her with us."

Williams also touched in the fourth minute against Brazil, diving over the line with a forward roll.

She spent the second half watching from the sidelines as Logan and Florence Symonds each chalked up a try for Canada, which came into the tournament sitting fifth in the series standings. Olivia Apps kicked three conversions.

Yasmin Soares touched twice and Isadora Lopes once for No. 9 Brazil, which also got a convert each from Mariana Nicolau and Raquel Kochhann.

The matchup was more of a battle than the Canadians wanted, Williams said, but that shows how the game has evolved.

"It’s really great for women's rugby and for rugby in general, that its grown so much that there's always a competition, no matter what game you're playing," she said. "So we just have to always go out there knowing that the win isn't guaranteed, but you have to fight for it.”

Later on Friday, Canada trounced No. 12 Spain 41-5 thanks to three tries and a conversion from Asia Hogan-Rochester.

The 25-year-old from Toronto said the performance is simply an example of the player she's becoming.

"I think it's just a matter of maturing and growing confidence, and also wanting to continue off of the high that was Paris in the summer," Hogan-Rochester said. "And just not being satisfied, just always wanting to improve and being inspired by my teammates and people I play against."

Breanne Nicholas, Carissa Norsten, Fancy Bermudez and Alysha Corrigan also touched for Canada, and Apps added two conversions.

Marta Cantabrana had the lone score for Spain (0-2).

The Canadian women (2-0) will wrap pool play against No. 2 Australia on Saturday. The host nation sat atop pool A at the end of Friday's action after Brazil (1-1) upset the Aussies (1-1) in the final game of the day.

Series-leading New Zealand (2-0) led pool B after thumping Ireland (0-2) and China (0-2), and will take on the U.S. (2-0) on Saturday.

No. 4 Japan (2-0) was first in pool C thanks to victories over Fiji (1-1) and Great Britain (1-1), with a game against France (0-2) still to come.

In men's play, No. 2 Argentina (2-0) climbed to the top of pool A with wins over Kenya (0-2) and Great Britain (1-1) on Friday. The Argentines will meet France (1-1) on Saturday.

Meanwhile, fourth-ranked South Africa (2-0) bested New Zealand (1-1) and Ireland (0-2) to lead pool B, but has yet to face Australia (1-1).

In men's pool C, top-ranked Fiji (2-0) led after decisive wins over Uruguay (0-2) and the U.S. (0-2), and will conclude pool play against Spain (2-0).

Both the men's and women's quarterfinals go Saturday afternoon and the finals are set for Sunday.

Canada's men are not playing on the elite rugby tour this season after being relegated last year.

But the team is part of an invitational men's tournament also being held at B.C. Place this weekend, and posted a pair of convincing wins on Friday. First, they thumped Trinidad and Tobago 55-12, then downed Japan 33-12.

The Canadian men will return to action Saturday for rematches against both Trinidad and Tobago, and Japan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.