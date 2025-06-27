De Goede to lead 32-player rugby tour party as Canada takes on Springbok women

Recovered from knee surgery, Canada captain Sophie de Goede leads a 32-player tour squad to South Africa for a two-game series with the Springboks women next month.

The second-ranked Canadian women, who were scheduled to leave Friday, take on No. 12 South Africa on July 5 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and July 12 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

“The players and staff are all excited to get down to South Africa to continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup,” Canada coach Kevin Rouet said in a statement. “Three weeks of training together and another two test matches will go a long way to ensure our squad is ready.”

After the South Africa tour, Canada plays the ninth-ranked United States on Aug. 1 in Ottawa and No. 5 Ireland on Aug. 9 in Dublin. The Canadian women open the World Cup in England against No. 15 Fiji on Aug. 23 in York, then face No. 10 Wales on Aug. 30 in Manchester and No. 7 Scotland on Sept. 6 in Exeter.

Goede has not played since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament on June 21, 2024, in a non-contact scrimmage against the United States on the last day of a Canada sevens camp in Chula Vista, Calif.

The tour roster includes three uncapped players in Taylor McKnight, Holly Phillips and Carissa Norsten, who has represented Canada in sevens play.

McKnight, a hooker from Stouffville, Ont., played for the University of Guelph last season. Phillips, a prop from Canmore, Alta., played in England for the Bristol Bears.

Norsten was named the HSBC SVNS Series rookie of the year in 2024.

Canada is 12-5-1 since the last World Cup. Four of the losses were to top-ranked England, with the other to New Zealand.

That record has earned Rouet a contract extension through 2027.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to continue coaching this group of amazing players,” said Rouet. “This gives the team and myself confidence going into the World Cup."

After three years as an assistant coach, the French-born Rouet took charge of the team in March 2022. He has led the Canadian women to a 21-8-1 record and the 2024 Pacific Four Series title, with a first-ever win over defending world champion New Zealand.

“Kevin has done outstanding work with our women’s program, and we would like to recognize his great commitment to developing a world-class team and the culture he has built within his squad,” Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys said in a statement. "We are pleased to be able to secure one of the world’s top international coaches in Kevin for another two years and continue to work with him as he leads our women’s program onto new heights.”

Rouet was given a contract extension in April 2023 that ran through the 2025 World Cup.

Canada Tour Squad

Forwards

Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Goats; Caroline Crossley, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Gillian Boag, Calgary, Gloucester-Hartpury (England); Holly Phillips, Canmore, Alta., Bristol Bears (England); Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Club de rugby de Quebec; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., ASM Romagnat (France); McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Mikiela Nelson, North Vancouver, Exeter Chiefs (England); Olivia DeMerchant, Mapledale, N.B., Halifax Tars RFC; Pamphinette Buisa, Gatineau, Que., Ottawa Irish; Rachel Smith, South Surrey, B.C., UBC; Rori Wood, Sooke, B.C., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Sophie de Goede, Victoria, Saracens (England); Taylor McKnight, Stouffville, Ont., Aurora Barbarians; Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Backs

Alexandra Tessier, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Alysha Corrigan, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Saracens (England); Carissa Norsten, Waldheim, Sask., University of Victoria; Claire Gallagher, Caledon, Ont., Leicester Tigers (England); Fancy Bermudez, Edmonton, Saracens (England); Florence Symonds, Vancouver, UBC; Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Krissy Scurfield, Canmore, Alta., Loughborough Lightning (England); Madison Grant, Cornwall, Ont., Cornwall Claymores; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Ont., Lindsay RFC; Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Counties Manukau (New Zealand); Taylor Perry, Oakville, Ont., Exeter Chiefs (England).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025