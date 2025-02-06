Rugby Canada announces TSN as its Canadian broadcast partner through 2029

A long-term agreement between Rugby Canada and TSN will see increased coverage in 2025 and beyond for rugby fans in Canada.

Building on last year’s coverage on TSN and TSN+ of the HSBC SVNS series and international women’s and men’s test match rugby, Rugby Canada today announced TSN as its Canadian broadcast partner through to 2029.

This year’s rugby coverage started in January on TSN+ with HSBC SVNS Perth. The action now ramps up on Canada’s west coast for the iconic HSBC SVNS Vancouver, which celebrates its 10th year at BC Place over February 21 to 23. There will be complete tournament coverage on TSN+ and more than 13 hours of live, linear television broadcast as Canada’s sevens teams return to home soil for the country’s only stop on the HSBC SVNS series.

The HSBC SVNS series will conclude in the spring with tournaments in Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles. For full television schedules, please visit the TSN website.

Coverage of the Pacific Four Series and other international test matches for the number two world ranked Canadian Women’s Rugby Team will be available on TSN, as preparation continues for the Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.

Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team will also return to TSN in July, with summer test matches to be announced. These will lead into the Pacific Nations Cup in August, also on TSN, where Canada will open the tournament versus the USA in a match that will double as a first qualifier for Rugby World Cup 2027.

“We are grateful that TSN, Canada’s sports leader, has chosen to partner with Rugby Canada to provide a home for rugby, where Canadian rugby fans can follow all the action and cheer on our teams as they compete on the global stage,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys. “With TSN as a partner, we believe sports fans across Canada will be inspired by the stories of the outstanding young Canadian men and women who dedicate themselves to representing our country at the highest level.”

"Our Canadian international rugby teams continue to inspire fans nationwide, with the women’s team ranked #2 in the world, and the men’s team beginning their qualifying campaign for the Rugby World Cup,” said David Bross, Executive Director, Sports Programming, Legal and Business Affairs, TSN. “As the official broadcast partner of Rugby Canada, Canadian fans can turn to TSN and TSN+ for comprehensive live coverage as we showcase our teams in the lead-up to World Cup tournaments in both 2025 and 2027.”

Full schedules and broadcast information will be announced when available.