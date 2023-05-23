As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their search for a new general manager, it appears unlikely that Doug Armstrong will be leaving the St. Louis Blues to fill the role.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, a source close to the Blues says rumours of Armstrong departing the organization are "fabricated."

"There still seems to be a good amount of speculation swirling around the possibility of Doug Armstrong as a GM candidate in Toronto," Dreger said on Twitter on Tuesday. "High-ranking source close to the Blues says, 'All of this talk seems to be fabricated.'"

Armstrong, a 58-year-old from Sarnia, Ont., is one of the most respected executives in the league after leading the Blues to their first Stanley Cup title in 2019. Armstrong joined the Blues' front office in 2008 as the director of player personnel before being named general manager in 2010.

Armstrong is currently on a five-year deal with the Blues, signed through the 2025-26 season.

In addition to winning the Stanley Cup, Armstrong was named General Manager of the Year in 2012 and built teams that have captured three division titles and made 10 playoff appearances.

Armstrong has also been involved with Hockey Canada's management group on the international stage, helping build Olympic gold-medal winning teams in 2010 and 2014.

The Maple Leafs are in need of a new general manager after parting ways with Kyle Dubas last week following a nine year run with the club.