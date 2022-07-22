The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers have exchanged trade proposals on a deal that would send Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to L.A. and Russell Westbrook to Indiana, though no deal is close, according to Marc Stein.

The Lakers' offer, I'm told, did attach unspecified draft compensation to Russell Westbrook's $47M contract. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 22, 2022

"My sense is that the sides are pretty far apart on what the Pacers hope to bring back for a Turner/Hield package and what the Lakers are prepared to surrender with Westbrook's expiring deal," Stein tweeted Friday evening.

The 33-year-old Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds in 78 games for the Lakers last season but struggled with his efficiency, shooting .444 from the field, .667 from the free throw line and .298 from deep. His name has been involved in trade rumours all summer, including with the Brooklyn Nets regarding a possible deal involving Kyrie Irving.

Hield was acquired by the Pacers, along with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, from the Sacramento Kings in a deal involving Domantas Sabonis earlier this year. Turner, 26, has spent his entire seven-year career with the Pacers after being selected No. 11 overall in the 2015 draft.