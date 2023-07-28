Through seven weeks of the Canadian Football League season, Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie continues to be impressed by his club, primarily by the comradery inside the Double Blue's locker room and the play of quarterback Chad Kelly.

Even though he lost his starting quarterback from their 109th Grey Cup-winning season in McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who left for the USFL to be closer to home, Dinwiddie had high expectations for the Argos' title-defence season.

"I knew we'd be good; I knew we'd be right near the top of the east near the end of the season (to) give us a shot for home playoff game," Dinwiddie told TSN1050 Friday.

"You don't expect to start 5-0. I wanted to start fast, and we're starting fast. We haven't been - I wouldn't say dominant -we're finding ways to win football games which has been nice."

A lot of the success the Argos have had this season, leading the East Division and the league with an undefeated record, Dinwiddie attributes to the players, the people, and the culture that's been instilled.

"Our locker room has been great," he said. "These guys work well together and they show up to work each day, I always tell them, 'Let's not lose a moment where we can't get better.'

"We've had a few bad days out there, but for the most part, I think each time these guys step in the building, they put their hardhat on and try to get better."

As for Kelly, Dinwiddie believes his second-year quarterback is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he's capable of.

Kelly assumed the offence amid many questions about his ability to be an every-week start in the CFL due to his lack of experience. The 29-year-old Ole Miss has since silenced any doubt as he leads the league in completion percentage (71.7) and quarterback rating (QBR) at 116.5.

"He's starting to see the field, he's starting to understand the game," Dinwiddie said of Kelly. "He's not even there yet, which is nice. He's got a higher ceiling than what we're seeing now.

"His teammates love him, not only his offensive teammates, but the whole locker room loves him and they get where he's coming from because they know all he cares about is winning football games.

"I think Chad's really won a lot of those guys over and he continues to work and spends a lot of time with us [the Argonauts coaching staff]. He's not happy with his play and he never is. We're just going to keep continue to build and continue to get better."

Typically in football, the winner of the coin toss defers to the second half, challenging their opposition to go the length of the field on the game's opening drive. Dinwiddie strayed from that norm in Week 7 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as he elected to receive the opening kickoff.

That decision paid immediate dividends as the Argos opened the scoring as, after Kelly connected with Dejon Brissett for a gain of 50 yards, backup Cameron Dukes punched in the go-ahead touchdown.

"I normally defer," Dinwiddie said. "We felt like, 'Hey, defence, we're going to go for this time and you're going to have our backs.' And offensively, let's go for it."

When asked if he was more delighted with his offence's red-zone efficiency or the play of his offensive line's ability to keep Kelly upright, it was an easy choice.

"The touchdown efficiency," Dinwiddie responded. "That's what we lacked the last few years...We haven't even really gotten into any of our red zone plays....Guys have been efficient with it and that's how you win football games. When you get down there, you've got to score touchdowns."

The Argonauts will look to continue to be efficient in the red zone as they take on a Saskatchewan Roughriders team at Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday that has allowed the third-least yards per game with 336.