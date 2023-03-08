LONDON, Ont. – Northern Ontario’s blended team dynamic has the rink on the verge of the playoffs at the Tim Hortons Brier.

“We have a ton of tenacity,” lead Colin Hodgson told TSN.ca following a 9-3 win over Saskatchewan Wednesday morning at Budweiser Gardens. “There’s a lot of passion on this team.”

Team Tanner Horgan sports a 5-1 record and is in a comfortable position to finish in the top three of Pool A and punch their ticket to the playoffs heading into their final two round-robin games against Nova Scotia and Manitoba on Thursday.

“I think we’re building. We had a few struggles, especially on Sunday and maybe early on Monday. We’ve just been building momentum and throwing it better each game,” said skip Darren Moulding after his side shot a collective 94 per cent against Team Kelly Knapp. “I think we’re starting to run a little bit better as a team.”

The rink out of the North Credit Union Curling Club in Sudbury consists of Brier rookie brothers in 24-year-old Tanner Horgan, the team’s last-rock thrower, and second Jacob Horgan, who’s is 22. They also have experience, with 40-year-old Moulding, the squad’s shot caller and third rock thrower, who has played in four Brier finals and won it all in 2021 with Team Brendan Bottcher. Hodgson is 32 and London marks his sixth career appearance at the Canadian men’s curling championship.

Matt Dunstone’s rink out of Manitoba also has a similar team dynamic when it comes to age and experience. They’re a perfect 6-0 and tied atop Pool A with Team Kevin Koe.

“It’s maybe a little bit of a blueprint for a few teams. It’s definitely been done before. For us, it works well,” Moulding told TSN.ca. “You got the exuberance and energy of the young guys. Colin and I can keep things going in the right direction when things get a little crazy. It’s working well. It’s a nice mix for sure.”

Hodgson, who had previously played for Mike McEwen and Reid Carruthers in Manitoba before joining Team Horgan this season, says the team’s passion could lead to something special this week if they’re able to keep their emotions in check.

“Sometimes, emotions are powerful things and if we push our emotions in the right direction and work together and put ourselves aside, then we can do something very special because we have a ton of talent and experience,” said the native of Red Lake, Ont.

“It’s a double-edge sword. You don’t win without that. All of the greatest teams who are on that trophy have had that in the past. There’s nobody coming in and just relaxing the whole time. Sometimes there needs to be a broom banged or there needs to be some conflict or tough conversations, because without the bad moments you don’t know how good the good moments are.”

Team Horgan have been consistent throughout the lineup all week, shooting a collective 84 per cent, with Tanner coming in at 81 per cent and brother Jacob at 85 per cent, in their first full Brier experience.

“Talent. Poise. Just a real will and desire to play well and win,” said Moulding of the Horgan brothers. “My first Brier I was 3-8 and we’re 5-1 right now, so I think that says something about their talent and maturity level at this level of curling.”

The elder Horgan, Tanner, isn’t a complete stranger to curling on the big stage. He competed at last year’s Canadian Olympic Trials as a skip of a different rink and was an alternate for Brad Jacobs at the 2018 Brier in Regina.

“I remember my first game at the Trials, I could barely function out there,” Tanner said earlier this week. “You go out in front of all these fans and the energy, you feel like you’re in your own little box out there. Now if feels very comfortable for me. It seems like whatever was there before, all the nerves, they’re kind of gone now.”

Team Horgan have reeled off four straight wins after dropping their lone game of the week Sunday morning against Team Koe.

Another person who has helped Team Horgan run smoothly this year is coach Mike Harris.

“Mike is keeping the train on the track for us,” said Moulding, who is an ice technician in his native Lacombe, Alta.

Harris, an Olympic silver medallist from 1998 and the current executive director of the Northern Ontario Curling Association, was brought on board following the team’s victory at playdowns last month.

“We need someone to vent to. We need someone to talk to about things as well,” said Hodgson. “He’s been there and done it all and has all the experience. He’s been keeping us in line.”

Last Brier for Hodgson

Whatever happens over the next few days for Team Horgan, the first-year foursome will have a different look going forward. Hodgson announced last week that London will be the last Brier of his career.

Like in his Twitter statement ahead of the event, Hodgson says the Brier isn’t necessarily about the wins and losses.

“I’ve had hundreds of people come up to me and share stories of curling,” he said. “To me, the Brier is not about winning, it’s about sharing together. The stories aren’t about me, it’s about them and their relationship with the sport and the people around them. That’s the most special part to me, hearing about all the passion.”

The director of operations and owner of Dynasty Curling has been soaking in all the little moments this week at Budweiser Gardens.

“The balance of playing well and performing, but sharing what makes this event special. It’s the same curling we always play, but it’s different. It’s more in an exciting way,” explained Hodgson. “It’s because of the people, all the volunteers, the umpires, everything. We’re sharing this together and it’s very special and rewarding.

“At the end of the week, win or lose, I’m going to go home and feel happy with my decision and satisfied.”