Forward Ryan Leonard has been named captain of the 2025 U.S. National Junior team for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa.

The Washington Capitals prospect was a part of the gold medal winning team at the 2024 World Juniors. He is currently playing his second season with Boston College, where he has scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 16 games. The Caps selected him eighth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Minnesota Wild defenceman Zeev Buium, Chicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore, New York Rangers' Gabe Perreault, and the New York Islanders' Danny Nelson were named alternate captains.

“We’ve got tremendous leadership, which is important in a short tournament like this,” said David Carle, head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team. “Congratulations to those selected to wear letters, and beyond those five players, we know that everyone on our team will play a role in our success.”

All five members of the U.S. leadership group are returnees from the 2024 World Juniors, when Rutger McGroarty served as captain.