Veteran centre Ryan O’Reilly said Monday that he was torn between returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs and joining the Nashville Predators in free agency.

O’Reilly ended up signing a four-year, $18 million deal with Nashville on July 1. But the Clinton, Ont., native said it was difficult leaving his hometown team after enjoying his late-season stint with the Leafs.

“I was not an easy decision by any means to leave Toronto, but there’s a lot that goes into it. My family and I, we felt it was best to join Nashville,” O’Reilly told TSN 1050’s First Up with Carlo Colaiacovo and Aaron Korolnek.

“A lot more stressful than I thought. But that was one thing that I wanted to try,” O’Reilly said of hitting the open market.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in Toronto. But that was one thing I thought in my career – I had an opportunity to go to free agency to see what may come of it and I’m very happy with the decision I made. And I’m so excited to join Nashville. It’s a stressful process, but I’m so glad it worked out.”

Pat Morris of Newport Sports – O’Reilly agent’s – joined First Up earlier on Monday and shed some light on an eventful past few months for his client.

O’Reilly began last season with the St. Louis Blues and Morris said it was evident the team was looking to “restock the kitchen” following a Stanley Cup win in 2019 and three additional playoff runs that O’Reilly was a part of.

Morris said O’Reilly was approached about an extension to remain in St. Louis but talks never progressed. That meant a trade out of St. Louis was likely before O’Reilly hit free agency. A deal became a reality in February when the Leafs traded two prospects and three draft picks to the Blues for him and forward Noel Acciari.

“They traded, I think it was, five players at the deadline getting various assets back, so Ryan, if he could have hand-picked a couple of places, would have really enjoyed going to [Toronto was an appealing option]. His wife’s family is from here. He’s an Ontario-born young man and it worked out that Toronto was the destination he was traded to. He was very happy with that,” Morris said.

“Oh my gosh, it was incredible. I think once the [trade rumours] start flying around, you don’t know, it’s something out of my control, and to realize it was Toronto and that team, I couldn’t think of a better place,” O’Reilly said.

Despite missing time with a broken finger soon after the trade, the 32-year-old had four goals and 11 points in 13 regular-season games. He added another three goals and nine points in 11 playoff games as the Leafs won their first playoffs series since 2004.

Morris and O’Reilly each acknowledged there was mutual interest in returning to Toronto on a new deal.

“There was certainly a lot of time spent. Kyle Dubas was the one who traded for him, and Kyle ended up leaving for Pittsburgh. Brad Treliving came in and expressed at an interview with Ryan face to face that went very well,” Morris said.

“That caused Brandon Pridham, their negotiator, to sit down with me for a lot of different sessions and we got to a conclusion that there were some economics that were in the right direction, and the closer free agency got, Ryan looked at what his options might be. We reviewed all 32 teams in the league to see where there might be a really good fit – obviously Toronto had a really good fit. There were other teams, and in the end, he made a personal decision.”

O'Reilly was among the Predators' additions on July 1, with fellow veterans Luke Schenn and Gustav Nyquist also signing in Nashville. He said last week that he couldn’t be more excited for his next chapter.

"I think the veteran players that are here right now, the way they impact the game is so impressive," O'Reilly told NHL.com on Thursday. "I think, too, watching last year and the youth, and what they do, there's a great balance of both.

"Me coming here, I think it was something I look forward to. I think we can take a step and be right there competing for the [Stanley] Cup."