What could Reynolds' potential purchase mean for the Sens and the NHL in general?

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed his interest Monday in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Reynolds told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he's looking to join a consortium of owners for the franchise, which confirmed it's up for sale last week.

"I love Ottawa," Reynolds said. "I grew up in Vancouver, which has my heart always, but I also grew up in Ottawa, Canada as I spent a long time in Vanier, which is a little town right inside Ottawa."

In their statement announcing the franchise was up for sale, the Senators said a condition of any deal would be having the team remain in Ottawa.

Reynolds is already an owner in the sports world, having bought Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2020.

In a story assessing NHL franchise values released last week, Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million (U.S.), up 21 per cent from last year.