It appears Ryan Reynolds could be a future owner of the Ottawa Senators.

People Magazine reported Wednesday that Reynolds has interest in buying the team, and Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia adds Reynolds' interest is "real and genuine." Citing a source, People added that Reynolds would want to keep the team in Ottawa if he acquired the franchise.

Have been told Ryan Reynolds interest is “real and genuine”. Any interested party would be smart to try to bring him into the deal. #Sens https://t.co/LnJcwWisBR — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 3, 2022

While the franchise has not yet been put up for sale, the Melnyk family has retained an investment bank to explore a sale of the NHL team.

"Well, what's most significant is they've retained a big-school bank, Galatioto Sports Partners, which does this sort of thing, mergers and acquisitions in the sports world, and they will essentially be handling the potential back-and-forth between potential buyers for the Senators," TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston said Tuesday.

"It's a little early still in the process to identify who those buyers might be, but I am told by multiple sources that we should be talking about this as a sale that keeps the Senators in Ottawa. It's not a relocation type of situation and there's going to be a big price tag there. Some think it could be as much as $700 million dollars or more for the Ottawa Senators.”

Anna and Olivia Melnyk - daughters of the late Eugene Melnyk - took over the franchise after the Senators' owner passed away in March.

In a story assessing NHL franchise values released on Tuesday, Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million (U.S.), up 21 per cent from last year.

🤔 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

Reynolds is already an owner in the sports world, having bought Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2020.