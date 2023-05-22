With the Ottawa Senators expected to find their new owners sooner rather than later, it appears Ryan Reynolds will not be involved in any capacity.

According to Bruce Garrioch of PostMedia, the 46-year-old Canadian celebrity has rejected offers from other candidates bidding for the Sens who were hoping to add Reynolds to their group.

Reynolds, alongside developer Chris Bratty and the Remington Group, were early front-runners to purchase the franchise, but did not make a $1 billion offer before last Monday's deadline.

Garrioch reports that Reynolds never had any interest in joining another bid.

“The other groups have reached out [to Reynolds],” the source told Garrioch. “But like Reynolds has mentioned previously, Remington was his team and that isn’t going to change.

“He’s not looking for a symbolic piece of this. Remington’s plan was robust and dynamic. None of this was cursory or impulsive for him.”

On Sunday, Garrioch reported that groups led by Steve Apostolopoulos, Michael Andlauer, Neko Sparks and Jeffrey and Michael Kimel submitted bids ahead of the deadline.

Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney have made headlines recently with their success as owners of the Wrexham FC soccer team in Wales.

The winning bid is expected to be announced sometime this week, reports Garrioch.