Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted to the team locker room with a foot injury in the first quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is being carted into the locker room with no shoe or sock on. A brutal sight. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

Tannehill was injured as he was tackled on a short scramble on a third-and-13 play. The Titans were forced to punt on the next play.

The 34-year-old suffered an ankle injury earlier this season, and was forced to miss two games in weeks eight and nine because of it.

In 11 games this season, Tannehill has led the Titans to a 6-5 record with 2,371 yards passing and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions. The team is 1-1 in games he did not start this year.

This is Tannehill's fourth season with the Titans after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins eighth overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and spending the first six seasons of his career there.

He has 33,100 yards passing with 212 touchdowns and 107 interceptions in his 144 career NFL games. Tannehill has made the Pro Bowl once and earned Comeback Player of the Year honours in 2019.

Malik Willis entered the game to replace Tannehill.