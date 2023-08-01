TRENČÍN, Slovakia — Ryder Ritchie scored four goals and added an assist as Canada's men's under-18 hockey team beat co-host Slovakia 14-4 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday.

Canada, which lost 9-6 to Finland on Monday, scored three unanswered goals to start the game.

Although Slovakia responded by scoring twice, the Canadians pulled ahead to lead 8-3 by the end of the second period. Canada then outscored Slovakia 6-1 in the third.

Michael Misa had six points for Canada with two goals and four assists. Berkly Catton (twice), Cayden Lindstrom, Justin Poirier, Roger McQueen, Carson Wetsch, Maxim Masse and Porter Martone scored the other goals for Canada.

Canada goalie Carter George made 15 saves.

In other games, the United States beat Sweden 6-1, Switzerland defeated Finland 3-1 and Czechia topped Germany 6-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.