ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones also scored 14 points apiece for New York (20-10). Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannes each added 10.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 off the bench for Dallas (8-23), which has lost four straight games. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Dallas was without rookie Paige Bueckers due to a back injury that required treatment when the teams met Tuesday in New York. Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke and Nyara Sabally did not play for the Liberty.

Meesseman had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in the first half to help New York build a 50-34 lead. The Liberty made 51.5% of their shots, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and 11 of 11 free throws in the half. The Wings were held to 33.3% shooting with nine turnovers.

New York began the fourth quarter on a 13-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Fiebich, to take control with a 77-58 lead. The Wings didn't make their first field goal of the fourth until the 5:50 mark.

------

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/wnba