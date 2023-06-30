Montreal-born Chris Duarte is on the move.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the Sacramento Kings are close to acquiring the guard from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for draft compensation.

The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade sending guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Duarte, 26, appeared in 46 games for the Pacers last season, starting 12 of them. He averaged 7.9 points on .369 shooting, 2.5 boards and 1.4 assists over 19.5 minutes a night. Duarte's season was hampered by a number of injuries, including an ankle sprain that sidelined him for several weeks.

Originally taken with the 13th overall selection of the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon, Duarte enjoyed a strong rookie campaign that saw him average 13.1 PPG and earn a place on the 2021-2022 NBA All-Rookie Team.