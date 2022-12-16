59m ago
Kings coach Brown fined $25K for behaviour towards officials
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing profane language towards a game official, the NBA announced on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred during the Kings 124-123 win over the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14.
The Kings are 15-12 and sit sixth in the Western Conference.