Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox told reporters he plans to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors.

Fox was originally believed to be doubtful for Game 5 of their first-round series because of a left index finger fracture.

Fox incurred the injury late in Game 4 as the Warriors pulled even with the Kings at two games apiece.

The 25-year-old scored 38 points with nine rebounds and four assists in just under 40 minutes of action in Sunday's Game 4. In 73 regular season games, Fox averaged 25.0 points and 6.1 assists.

Game 6 of the series will shift back to the Bay Area on Friday.