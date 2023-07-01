The Sacramento Kings and All-Star centre Domantas Sabonis have agreed to a contract renegotiation and extension, with the new contract being worth $217 million over five years, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Sabonis, 27, was a leader in bringing the Kings back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season, as he averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in 79 games with Sacramento this year.

He earned the third All-Star team nod of his career in his second season with the Kings. Sacramento acquired Sabonis in a landmark trade last season that sent fellow All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers.

Originally drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, the Portland, OR native has averaged 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game across 494 career NBA games with the Magic, Pacers and Kings.

He is the son of former Trail Blazers centre Arvydas Sabonis.