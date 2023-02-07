The Sacramento Kings are set to acquire second-year forward Kessler Edwards from the Brooklyn Nets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2023

Edwards, 21, was a second-round pick out of Pepperdine in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This season, Edwards has split time with the Nets and their G League-affiliate Long Island Nets.

In 14 NBA games this season, Edwards has averaged 5.6 minutes a night. That's down from the 20.6 minutes a night he averaged in 48 games a season ago.

The deal will mark a second trade in two days for the Nets, who officially completed the deal of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday evening.