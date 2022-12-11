Winnipeg Jets Forward Saku Maenalanen and defenceman Logan Stanley will not be available for Sunday's game against the Washington Capitals, associate coach Scott Arniel said.

#NHLJets Arniel says Maënalanen (UBI)and Stanley (LBI) were assessed yesterday and are out for tonight. Arniel wouldn’t elaborate on the potential length of their absences. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 11, 2022

Maenalanen has an upper-body injury, while Stanley is dealing with a lower-body injury.

Both players were assessed on Saturday, but Arniel didn't elaborate on the potential length of their absences.

Maenalanen, 22, last played in a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

The Kemi, Finland, native has four goals and two assists in 25 games this season.

Stanley, 24, played in the Jets' most recent game, a 3-1 win over Chicago on Friday.

The Waterloo, Ont., native has one assist in seven games in 2022-23.