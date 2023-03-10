In the midst of a playoff push that has seen a renaissance over the past four days, the Calgary Flames are rallying around their goaltender.

After struggling through the first three quarters of the season, Jacob Markstrom propelled his team to two victories that have vaulted the Flames (29-23-13, 71 points; third in wild-card race) back into the postseason mix in the Western Conference.

Markstrom, a Vezina finalist last season, is coming off his first shutout of the season, stopping all 40 shots in Minnesota as the Flames eked out a 1-0 shootout victory over the Wild thanks to an overturned overtime goal. Markstrom’s teammates mobbed him after the win.

“The win was huge,” Markstrom said on Thursday, immediately crediting forwards Nazem Kadri and Tyler Toffoli for their shootout goals.

The Swede brushed off the post-game mob he endured.

“I don’t know,” he said, wryly. “I think guys were sick and tired of going to [Tyler] Toffoli after the Dallas game. They wanted a new guy to go to.”

Markstrom, of course, was referencing Toffoli’s last-second, game-winning breakaway goal the previous night in Dallas. The goalie was also on his game against the Stars, stopping numerous high-danger chances and managing the game by knocking down dump-ins and controlling the pace of play by limiting defensive zone faceoffs.

“He’s been our best player for five or so games now,” Dillon Dube said of Markstrom. “That shootout game, he looked loose, he looked calm. He was great. It’s huge for us to see that and huge for him. We’re all excited for him and now we’ve got to rally around him, and we know he’s going to keep bringing his game.”

It’s a far cry from previous stretches of the season when the goalie had a tendency to allow a goal on the first shot of the game. There were times when goals would squeak through, despite him being in a good position, and the occasional lapse in judgment in playing the puck.

Markstrom publicly proclaimed he “sucked at hockey” in December. He acknowledged his struggles on Thursday, saying that he has to be better. Now, the Markstrom that Calgary fans have been clamouring for appears to have arrived.

“It just takes time, for any type of player,” Kadri said. “When you’re not on your game, you feel responsible. You feel like you’re letting everybody down. But it’s nice to see us score a few goals to give him some help also. He’s been lights-out.”

Since coming to Calgary as a free agent in 2020, his teammates have never once questioned his work ethic or competitiveness. Markstrom has been credited with helping change the culture of the team, and is an important veteran leader.

“He’s always working hard,” forward Elias Lindholm said.

“Stand-up guy,” defenceman MacKenzie Weegar assessed.

Lindholm is one of Markstrom’s best friends and was a big reason the goaltender ultimately signed in Calgary. He had a theory as to why Markstrom looks more at ease.

“He had a kid, so maybe that,” he said.

Markstrom’s partner, Amanda, recently gave birth to the couple’s first son.

“It makes me miss home more when I’m on the road, for sure,” Markstrom said. “Everything’s taken care of back home, so I’m in good hands.”

The math is not in Calgary’s favour, and they are more likely than not to miss the postseason.

They are chasing the Winnipeg Jets, who are four points ahead and sit in that coveted wild-card spot. Nashville is coming on strong as well, despite having traded key pieces in Mattias Ekholm and Tanner Jeannot.

Still, there is reason for hope and belief at the Saddledome. Markstrom appears to have found his game, and the Flames have one of the easiest schedules the rest of the way. They play the Bad-for-Bedard-contending Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, and San Jose Sharks a combined seven times in their final 17 games, as well as a crucial contest against the Jets.

Still, Markstrom is not looking too far ahead.

“We had a big road trip, but we need to keep going, and we need to stay focused on the task ahead,” Markstrom said. “You can’t celebrate anything because we haven’t done anything.”

Teammates, however, are celebrating the goalie’s recent run.

“All year long, his mindset hasn’t changed,” Weegar said. “He knows what type of goalie he is. I’m glad we’re getting to see the real Marky.”