In preparation for his return to the Saddledome on Monday evening, Columbus Blue Jackets players playfully booed Johnny Gaudreau during the team’s morning skate.

Perhaps it’s a sign of things to come from Flames faithful, who watched the star winger dazzle his way into the franchise record books over parts of nine seasons before he signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with Columbus last summer.

“That was funny,” Gaudreau said later during a media availability. “[I] couldn’t really stickhandle, I was laughing so hard.”

Blue Jackets blueliner Erik Gudbranson, also making his return to the Saddledome, was one of the culprits.

“Talked about it a little on the bus that we probably should do it and warmed up and [Columbus head coach Brad Larsen] came into the room and thought the same thing,” he said.

“[Larsen] told them to get it out of the way early,” Gaudreau said.

“Might as well prepare for tonight,” Larsen said.

In his well-documented free agency, Gaudreau chose Columbus (and left a significant amount of money on the table) over Calgary, a decision he and those close to him said came down to the wire.

With the Flames, he ranks 12th in franchise history in games played (602), ninth in goals (210), fifth in assists (399), and fifth in points (609). He said Monday he wouldn’t change how he handled free agency and that it played out for as long as it did because of what Calgary meant to him.

“It was so hard on me that I knew how special this place was to me,” he said. “Looking back, a lot of people jump right into it and say they’re doing free agency. For me, it was a really long time to figure out what I was going to do.”

Gaudreau said one memory from his time with the Flames stands out above all else: his overtime winner at the Saddledome versus the Dallas Stars that sent Calgary to the second round of the playoffs and the embrace he shared with long-time teammate Sean Monahan, who was injured and did not suit up in the postseason.

“My favourite one is just after Game 7 last year and when Monny’s waiting for me in the tunnel, waiting to give me a big hug,” he said. “He was so fired up. That’s one of my most special memories, just being here with him for nine years.”

Gaudreau returns to Calgary at a time when the organization is bereft of a player of his exact qualities: someone who can change a game – and, when the stakes are high enough, a season – in a single shift.

Despite adding high-profile forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri in the summer, Calgary head coach Darryl Sutter has said several times that his team as constructed sorely lacks that type of player. He had effusive praise for his former star winger on Monday.

“I was disappointed to lose Johnny,” Sutter said. “I enjoyed coaching him. I enjoyed seeing his progression last year…there’s three things that are very important: good person, good player, good teammate, and he checked the boxes really good.”

It will be an emotional evening for Gaudreau, who saw some friends in the city (he emphasized those friends are not currently on the Flames) during his brief stop in Calgary.

“They’re a passionate fan base here, that’s why I loved playing here,” he said. “I don’t expect anything else [but boos]. Obviously, we had some good times here. The way they supported the team and supported our players, it was awesome. They love their Flames. I’m not on the Flames anymore. I’m on the other team. I get it.”

Gaudreau has come as advertised for Columbus, tallying 44 points in 46 games and earning a spot at the All-Star Game in Florida. That hasn’t translated to success in the standings for Columbus, who have the fewest points in the league and look primed for a shot at Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Larsen and Gudbranson emphasized that Gaudreau will not go about the evening alone. He has a group behind him that will have no trouble getting motivated for this game.

“However the reaction is going to be tonight, it’ll be directed towards him but he’s going to have a full lineup behind him, supporting him and playing hard for him,” Gudbranson said. “He’s on a team and he’s got the boys behind him for sure.”