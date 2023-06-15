Quarterback Jake Maier is focused on putting his and the Calgary Stampeders offence’s struggles behind them against the Ottawa Redblacks Thursday in the nation’s capital.

The third-year pivot completed 20 of 36 passes for 165 yards in Calgary’s season-opening 25-15 loss to B.C. The Stamps had the fewest passing yards of any CFL team in Week 1, and according to the new starting quarterback, it starts with execution early in drives.

“Probably just being inefficient on first down,” he said, when asked of why Calgary never got into a rhythm during the Week 1 loss. “And then not hitting some of the big momentum plays. And that’s me. I’m the one with the ball.”

Maier pointed out how slim the margins were last week. An inch more air on a ball here or there, or a pass being thrown slightly differently, and Maier believes the Stamps would have been in a much better position to win.

“We missed some of those plays by inches,” he said. “It was just slightly tipped off the hands or slightly underthrown or slightly low, whatever it might be, and really, once you can make one of those, it just swings everything. …In a three-down game, when you’re inefficient at times on first down and you’re not quite converting some of those chunk plays on second down, it can feel like you’re just on this uphill climb that’s never-ending.”

Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson agreed, and also spoke about the play of the offensive line.

The Stamps allowed the fewest sacks of any team last season but there are a couple of new faces to this year’s unit. Veteran Derek Dennis was released during training camp, and Zack Williams missed the opener because of an arm injury. Calgary allowed three sacks against B.C., and Maier looked rushed and uncomfortable on numerous throws.

“We actually lost the battle in the line of scrimmage,” Dickenson said. “We really didn’t make any special plays. We did okay, but nothing really that stands out. …We’ve got to find some sparks and we’ve got to make sure that, even on a four or five yard pass, we break a couple of tackles and get to 20, 30, 40 [yards]. Your offence gets fired up, and you usually find some momentum.”

On the defensive side of the ball, veteran Cameron Judge chalked the loss up to penalties.

“It mostly came down to discipline on our end,” Judge said. “Definitely some valuable lessons to take.”

Calgary will pursue its first win of the season without star running back Ka’Deem Carey. The CFL’s leading rusher in 2022, Carey hurt his foot versus B.C. and was placed on the six-game injured list.

“He’s got great energy and he’s one of our best players,” Dickenson said. “It was a significant injury, so we have to adjust and use our depth.”

Maier said he has total faith in the team’s healthy options at running back.

“If there was a position group that was suited for situations like this, it’s definitely ours,” Maier said, adding that backups Dedrick Mills and Peyton Logan are both “studs.”

“Those guys are more than capable of playing at a high level.”

Maier has had early growing pains in his CFL career, including a playoff loss to the Lions last season. While his and the offence’s recent results may not stand out on paper, Maier is certain that they are better than the numbers show and that this group will improve as the season continues.

The results just might not come as quick as Stamps fans have been used to.

“We are closer than maybe people think,” Maier said. “It’s only a matter of time.”