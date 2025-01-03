SCOREBOARD

Salmond says 'the buck stops' with him after another early Canada exit at WJC

Hockey Canada executive Scott Salmond says "the buck stops" with him.

The country's men's under-20 team was eliminated from the world junior hockey championship in the quarterfinals for a second straight year Thursday.

Salmond, the program's senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations, added he's "incredibly disappointed" and "apologetic" after Canada lost 4-3 to Czechia.

The defeat came after the country was eliminated at the same stage 12 months ago by the same opponent.

A lack of scoring and discipline issues plagued Canada in the nation's capital.

The hockey powerhouse scored a paltry 13 goals in five games — just two more than lowly Kazakhstan — thanks to a tournament-worst 6.34 shooting percentage. Canada was also by far the most penalized team at the event and was short-handed 27 times.

