Sam Allardyce couldn't save Leeds from relegation and now he's walked out the exit door at Elland Road.

The 68-year-old manager announced his departure on Friday.

"It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League," Allardyce said in a statement. "At this stage in my career I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for the future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong."

Allardyce did not win any of his four matches in charge, drawing one and losing three. The Whites will play in the Championship next season after a three-year return to the top flight. They are joined by Leicester City and Southampton with Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town heading to the Premier League.

Leeds says an announcement about a new manager will forthcoming in the next weeks.

Leeds were the 11th team that Allardyce managed on a permanent basis, following Blackpool, Notts County, Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Everton and West Brom. He briefly managed England in 2016.