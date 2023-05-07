Forwards Sam Bennett and defencemen Aaron Ekblad and Josh Mahura will be in the Florida Panthers lineup for Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing practice on Saturday, head coach Paul Maurice said at Sunday's morning skate.

Maurice said the Panthers would remain with the same lineup the played with in Thursday's Game 2 victory.

Bennett will remain on the second line between Nick Cousins and Matthew Tkachuk.

“It’s going to be nice to get in front of our fans, feel their energy. The guys are going to be excited tonight," Cousins told reporters.

Maurice says same lineup for Game 3, so Cats should look like this tonight:



Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair

Cousins - Bennett - Tkachuk

Luostarinen - Lundell - Reinhart

White - Staal - Dalpe



Forsling - Ekblad

Staal - Montour

Mahura - Gudas



Bobrovsky

Lyon — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 7, 2023

Bennett, 26, has four goals and three assists in eight games this postseason. He was fined $5,000 for cross-checking Leafs' forward Michael Bunting in Game 2.

Ekblad, 27, has one assist in eight playoff games.

Mahura, 25, has not recorded a point in nine playoff games this year. He was injured in Game 2 when he took a puck off the face. He briefly left but returned to the game with 15 minutes remaining in the third period.

The Panthers lead the series 2-0 with Games 3 and 4 set to take place in Sunrise, Florida.

