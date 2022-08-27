Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also notes that Darnold will be getting a second opinion to be sure.

The 25-year-old former first-round pick of the New York Jets in 2018 suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Buffalo Bills on Friday night in preseason action and was carted off the field.

Darnold, in his second year with the Panthers, was in a preseason battle with the fellow 2018 selection Baker Mayfield, who was acquired by the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns, for the starting job.

Darnold completed five of his 11 passes for 64 yards while Mayfield threw for 89 and a pair of touchdowns.

The Panthers open their regular season on the road against the Browns.