CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Jacob Eason will serve as the backup.

Walker struggled last week, completing just 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams before leaving with a neck injury.

This is the first time in his NFL career that Walker has started consecutive games.

The news comes following Sam Darnold's return to practice on Wednesday after being designated to return from injured reserve.

However, Wilks indicated that he wants to give Darnold — who missed the first six games with a high ankle sprain — more time to recover. The Panthers have 21 days to activate Darnold to the 53-man roster.

“It’s all predicated on him and how he progresses,” Wilks said of Darnold’s potential return. “We have that 21-day window, but you don’t want to press him too soon because he hasn’t done anything in a while. I don’t want him to have a relapse.”

Darnold was 4-7 as the team’s starting quarterback last year, where he completed 59.8% of his passes for 2,527 yards and had nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield was held out of practice Wednesday as he attempts to recover from an ankle sprain and is not expected to be active on Sunday.

Wilks said it would be difficult to have three QBs active on game day.

Carolina (1-5) has the NFL's 32nd-ranked offense and has lost 12 of its past 13 games.

