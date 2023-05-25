Sam Montembeault stopped 27 of 28 shots as Canada defeated host Finland 4-1 in the quarter-finals of the World Championship on Thursday.

Sammy Blias' second period goal ended up being the game-winner while Jack Quinn, Mike Carcone and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Canada.

Teemu Hartikainen scored late for Finland with their net empty, but it wasn't enough to mount the comeback.

Canada outshot Finland 30-25 in the tightly contested game where Montembeault was able to quell any momentum that Finland tried to create.

Finnish goaltender Emil Larmi took the loss after stopping 27 of 30 shots.

Canada did not have an opportunity on the man advantage while Finland failed to convert on all three of their power plays.

The Canadians will play Latvia in the semifinals after they upset Sweden 3-1 in their quarter-final matchup on Thursday.

It will be the first time in Latvia's history that they will compete for a medal at an International Ice Hockey Federation event.