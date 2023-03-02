Sammy Blais and the St. Louis Blues have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension worth $1M, the team announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Montmagny, Que., native has two goals and eight points in 49 games played for the Blues this season.

Originally selected by the Blues with the 176th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Blais spent four seasons with the Blues - including their 2018-19 Stanley Cup-winning seaso - before being traded to the New York Rangers, where he would spent two seasons .

Blias was traded back to the Blues by the Rangers, marking his second stint with the team.