St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais' third period goal gave Canada a lead they would never relinquish as they defeat Germany 5-2 to win their 22nd IIHF World Championship gold.

Blais' goal came five minutes into the third period where he was able to locate a rebound and put it past German goaltender Mathias Niederberger for his second goal of the game.

Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse, Calgary Flames forward Tyler Toffoli, and Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton also scored for Canada while Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs registered two assists

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault got the win after stopping 26 of 28 shots.

With the victory, NHL top prospect Adam Fantilli joined Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews as the only Canadian players to win World Junior gold and World Championship gold in the same season. He is the 10th player among all countries to accomplish the feat.

Germany was playing in their first men's World Championship final in the nation's history and the silver medal is their first medal in 70 years..

Daniel Fischbuch and Sabres forward John Peterka scored for Germany.

Peterka's goal was his 12th point of the tournament to set a new German record for the most points in a single World Championship.

Niederberger took the loss after stopping 19 of 23 shots.

Canada scored on their lone man advantage of the game while Germany failed to convert on both their power play chances.