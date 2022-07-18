Up Next

The Montreal Canadiens and goaltender Samuel Montembeault have agreed to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Montembeault, 25, appeared in 38 games for Montreal this past season with a record of 8-18-6.

The Becancour, Que., native registered a 3.77 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in those contests.

The Canadiens claimed Montembeault off waivers in October.

Montembeault was drafted in the third round, 77th overall, by the Florida Panthers in 2015.

In 63 career games with Florida and Montreal, Montembeault has a record of 17-26-9 with a 3.54 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.