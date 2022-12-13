The San Antonio Spurs are signing veteran forward Stanley Johnson to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Johnson, 26, last played with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 48 games. The former Toronto Raptor has averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 419 career games with the Lakers, Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, and Detroit Pistons.

The Arizona product was selected eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The Spurs are currently 9-18 and sit 14th in the Western Conference, 0.5 games ahead of the last-place Houston Rockets.