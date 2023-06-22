The San Antonio Spurs selected French centre Victor Wembanyama No. 1 overall in Thursday’s draft, officially launching the NBA career of one of the most hyped prospects in the history of the sport.

A 19-year-old standing 7-foot-4, Wembanyama has been projected to go No. 1 overall in this year’s NBA Draft for multiple years with the only question being which team would win the right to select him. The Spurs stood a 14 per cent chance coming into the May 16 draft lottery and were gifted the top spot for the third time in franchise history.

San Antonio took Hall of Famers with each of their two previous No. 1 picks – David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997 – and Wembanyama comes in with expectations just as high, with many touting him as the league’s best prospect since LeBron James in 2003.

“I’m trying to win a ring ASAP. So be ready,” the phenom told ESPN after the lottery results.

“Our future was already bright, now it’s going to be through the moon,” Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said.

The Spurs won five titles after selecting Duncan, starting in 1999 alongside Robinson. San Antonio is also slated to select No. 33 overall and No. 44 overall in Thursday’s draft.

A native of Le Chesnay, France, Wembanyama played last season in the country’s highest professional league for Metropolitans 92, a team based in the Paris area. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting .470 from the field and .275 from beyond the arc.

Internationally, Wembanyama has led France to two silver medals in FIBA competitions, one coming in 2019 at the under-16s and the other in 2021 at the U-19s.