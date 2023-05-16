The San Antonio Spurs hold the keys to the 2023 NBA Draft as they were awarded the first-overall pick during Tuesday night's draft lottery.

The consensus top prize in this year's draft class is Victor Wembanyama.

Touted as one of the top prospects in years, the towering 7-foot-2 star averaged 21.6 points per game for Metropolitans 92 of France's LNB Pro A.

Alabama's Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson of the NBA G League Ignite are among the class' other top prospects.

This is the Spurs' first-overall selection since 1997, when they selected Tim Duncan.

Before Duncan, the Spurs selected David Robinson with the first choice in the 1987 NBA Draft.

The Toronto Raptors were awarded the 13th overall pick.

More to come.