The San Diego Padres have claimed veteran catcher Gary Sanchez off waivers, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old was designated for assignment by the New York Mets on Tuesday.

Sanchez inked a minor-league deal with the Mets earlier this month but had just one hit in seven plate appearances over three games.

He spent last season with the Minnesota Twins, hitting 16 home runs and driving in 61 while slashing .205/.282/.377 in 128 games.

Best known for his time with the New York Yankees, Sanchez spent seven seasons in the Bronx from 2015 to 2021, finishing second in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016. He is also a two-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger winner.