The San Diego Padres have agreed to a six-year, $108 million contract extension with right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Darvish, 36, finished eighth in National League Cy Young voting last season with a 3.10 earned runs average and 197 strikeouts in 194.2 innings pitched.

This is the third six-year deal of Darvish's career - first with the Texas Rangers in 2012, then the Chicago Cubs in 2018, and now, presumably, this will take him to retirement - as he will be 42 when this contract expires.

Darvish debuted in the Majors in 2012 for the Rangers to much fanfare at age 25, after he dominated the Japan Pacific League with a 1.99 ERA in seven seasons.

He finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2012, and second in AL Cy Young voting in 2013, his second season in the majors.

In 242 career MLB games, the Habikino, Japan native has a 3.50 ERA with 1788 strikeouts in 1488 innings pitched.